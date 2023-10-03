Jerry Jones Couldn’t Believe How Badly Cowboys Beat Patriots

Jerry Jones isn’t accustomed to watching the Cowboys have success against the Bill Belichick-led Patriots.

After New England’s longtime head coach took over in 2000, the Patriots rattled off five straight wins over Dallas spanning from 2003 to Tom Brady’s final Foxboro, Mass. campaign in 2019. America’s Team finally halted the skid in 2021, but the Cowboys needed overtime to beat a Patriots team that was led by a rookie quarterback playing in only his sixth NFL game.

Sunday’s Dallas win was far more convincing, to say the least. The Cowboys beat the brakes off the Patriots at AT&T Stadium, where a 38-3 verdict signaled a new career-worst for Belichick. Even Jones, who’s seen it all in the NFL since latching on in Dallas in 1989, had a tough time wrapping his head around the lopsided affair.

“Surreal is what it is, when you look at how well the Patriots have competed all these years … you have all the respect in the world for them,” Jones told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “Couldn’t have pictured being able to have the score like this, but … it’s kind of inspiring because again knowing what a great coach, what a great organization they’ve got. We’ll build on that.”

A confidence-building win should serve the Cowboys well heading into Week 5. Dallas will need to play with an edge Sunday night if it wants to beat the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, who just might be the best team in football.