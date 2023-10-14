The Bruins know they have the best goalie tandem in the NHL and head coach Jim Montgomery hinted Saturday that Boston might opt for a similar utilization from last season.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman largely split time during the regular season, which led to the duo winning the Williams J. Jennings Trophy, and even with 49 games played, Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy.

Swayman will start Saturday against the Nashville Predators, and Montgomery gave insight on the decision and how Boston will manage the goalies’ workload.

“I can’t say we plan to go every other, but it’s the strength of our team,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “Especially when the schedule gets real busy, definitely probably going to every other. They give us a great chance to win every night so keep them fresh.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked if there was consideration to start Ullmark back to back to keep him fresh, Montgomery responded: “No, because then it’s almost two weeks before Swayman gets a start. After this break, I don’t think we have too many long breaks again.”

The Bruins get four days off after Saturday’s matchup, and they play their first back-to-back set of games next week.

The biggest question for the goalie tandem is how well they can perform in the playoffs. It was a lingering question after Boston’s first-round exit, but it’s not something that has affected their mindset to open this season.

“I can’t say I have, but I’m glad to hear that,” Montgomery said when asked if he’s seen a change in mindset from last season. “All of us didn’t do what we wanted to do last year. Have a little bit of something to prove, right?”

Story continues below advertisement

Ullmark and Swayman will come in with plenty of motivation to prove they are among the elite and not just players who only contribute in the regular season. And that process will be built throughout the season.

Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.