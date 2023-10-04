Jrue Holiday officially became a member of the Celtics on Sunday when Boston announced its blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Wednesday, it was time to get to work.

Holiday tossed on Celtics gear and practiced with his new team for the first time, before then participating in an introductory press conference with Boston’s training camp underway.

Here’s a glimpse of Holiday practicing with the C’s:

"Post Jrue"



we got you 🫡 pic.twitter.com/c1WtdcwvuH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 4, 2023

Jrue Holiday officially at @celtics Training Camp 👀#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/B6YwOtSBuk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 4, 2023

Jrue Holiday putting in some work this afternoon pic.twitter.com/6Wf3Nmv0G2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 4, 2023

It’s been a busy offseason for Boston, which traded Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and two first-round picks to Portland in exchange for Holiday, a two-time All-Star who’s considered one of the NBA’s best two-way players.

The Celtics also shipped Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston from the Washington Wizards. And they signed Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract extension, silencing questions about his future with the organization.

Will the reshuffled roster be enough to put the Celtics over the top in the Eastern Conference, where they’re championship co-favorites alongside the Milwaukee Bucks? Only time will tell, of course, but pouncing on the opportunity to acquire Holiday after Milwaukee sent him to Portland as part of last week’s Damian Lillard trade could be a difference-maker.

Holiday sure seems like a perfect fit in green.