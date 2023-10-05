Lessons Mac Jones Can Take From Previous Patriots-Saints Game

For the second straight week, Mac Jones gets a second look at an NFC opponent from his rookie year as the New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

In 2021, New Orleans earned a 28-13 victory in New England in a Week 3 matchup. Jones went 30-of-51 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown while also throwing three interceptions.

The third-year quarterback is in need of a bounce back effort after a brutal 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

While there are differences since the last meeting, here are five lessons Mac Jones can implement on Sunday from his previous encounter with the Saints.

1. Get The Ball Out Quick And Attack The Middle Of The Field

While the Saints have the third-fewest sacks in football through the first four weeks, the New Orleans front four has consistently won up front for years.

During the last matchup, Jones was at his best on quick reads across the middle, getting the ball to Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers.

The time Jones takes to get the ball out of his hands gives his skill players a chance to work and can keep the New Orleans defensive line at bay.

2. Prioritize Pocket Awareness

At times during the 2021 game, Jones got stuck in the pocket and held the ball as defenders crashed in around him. As the contest moved on, he recognized when to scramble and when to stand tall and deliver a pass through pressure.

Overall pocket awareness will be another major key against a capable defensive front.

3. Take Care Of The Football

The quarterback must take care of the ball in this Week 5 matchup after throwing three interceptions last time against the Saints.

To give Jones some leeway, those turnovers came on a ball when he was hit as he threw, a pass that Jonnu Smith caught then popped up in the air for a Malcolm Jenkins pick-six and a final heave to the end zone on 4th-and-10 with 15 seconds to go in the game.

INTERCEPTED! 🙌@PjWilliams_26 picks it off – ruled down at the Pats 9-yd line #NOvsNE | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Zpuyo3KG5I — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

Marshon shut it down – SAINTS WIN!



📺: FOX | @shonrp2 pic.twitter.com/wCptn392MM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

Those are not excuses nonetheless. Jones must keep control of drives.

In 2023, turnovers literally decide the Patriots’ fate. New England is 1-0 when the team does not commit a turnover and 0-3 when it does.

4. Find Kendrick Bourne

Whenever Bourne gets touches, he has consistently made plays. This narrative was no different in his third game as a Patriot. Bourne was New England’s leading receiver against the Saints, tallying six catches for 96 yards and an acrobatic touchdown.

After a strange 2022 season, Bourne surged in Week 1 this season with two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, he has just ten catches in three games. It would be a great time for Jones to get Bourne rolling once again.

5. Establish The Run

Jones was the team’s leading rusher in the 2021 loss with six carries for 28 yards as New England rushed for just 49 yards.

The Patriots are 0-6 since Jones entered the league when the quarterback attempts 40 or more passes. New England must find balance in the offense this time around.