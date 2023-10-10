Longtime Radio Personality Furious About Patriots Primetime Matchup

While it may still be October, media personalities are not feeling the holiday cheer when thinking about a Christmas Eve matchup between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos.

Both teams currently sit at 1-4 and have massively underperformed, especially with Denver as head coach Sean Payton has been unable to revive the offense with Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have not scored a touchdown since Week 3 and have lost their last two games by a combined score of 72-3 in the two worst losses of Bill Belichick’s career.

On his “Mad Dog Sports Radio” show on Sirius XM, Chris Russo voiced his displeasure in the football product for the December holiday.

“They’re on against the Patriots on Christmas Eve!” Russo exclaimed. “They didn’t do that, did they? Please. They could not have put Denver on Christmas Eve as a stand alone game.”

My Christmas Eve was just ruined! I can't believe I'm stuck with @pats @Broncos! Maybe I just go to mass. pic.twitter.com/Xw7FdKPQk5 — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 10, 2023

Russo did find the coaching matchup fitting, comparing Belichick and Payton to historic Christmas villains.

“I’ve got Belichick against Sean Payton,” Russo said. “Two grinches if there were ever two. How about that?”

Like many fans around the holidays, TV channels may change from Patriots football to classic specials and NBA games.

“That is impossible, even for me,” Russo added.

The Patriots take on the Broncos on the night of Christmas Eve with a primetime matchup set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The teams have split their last four regular season meetings.