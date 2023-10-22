Mac Jones alone isn’t responsible for Sunday’s game-winning drive against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots receivers made big plays over the dramatic one-minute, 46-second drive that finished with a Mike Gesicki touchdown. New England’s much-maligned offensive line did its job. And Jones, of course, played some of his best football of the season, leading the Patriots team to a stirring 29-25 win.

But don’t forget about Bill O’Brien.

New England’s offensive coordinator faced mounting criticism amid a 1-5 start. But during a postgame interview with CBS Sports, Jones made sure to prop up O’Brien for the role he played in the franchise’s biggest win in a long time.

Question: “We saw a level of efficiency and production in this game that we haven’t seen from you guys this season. What was different?”

Jones: “O’Brien. He did a great job calling a good game, and being aggressive and using things that I did in college that I really like. So, I really appreciate that.”

None of this means the Patriots suddenly have a good offense and that Jones is a no-doubt franchise quarterback. New England still is 2-5, and we’re just hours removed from legitimate trade rumors involving Jones.

But Sunday saw a big, no-caveat win for Jones and the franchise, and O’Brien played a big part in it.