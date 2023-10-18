Masataka Yoshida put together a solid first season with the Red Sox, but he knows there’s room for improvement.

After signing a lucrative five-year deal with Boston last offseason, Yoshida entered the 2023 campaign with more pressure and expectations than most players on the Red Sox roster. The Japanese outfielder went on to prove he can hang in Major League Baseball, as he batted .289 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs.

A few weeks after Boston’s season concluded, Yoshida took to Instagram to deliver a message to the Fenway Faithful and looked ahead to 2024.

“Thank you to the amazing Red Sox fans for all your support this season,” Yoshida wrote. “It was a real honor to play for the Boston Red Sox during my first season in the majors and it was so exciting to play at such an amazing ballpark in front of the most passionate fans in baseball.

“I’m going to work hard in the offseason so that next season I’ll come back stronger and deliver the results that the Red Sox fans can be proud of. Thank you and I’m looking forward to seeing you again next spring!”

It remains to be seen who will patrol the grass alongside Yoshida to open next season. Who knows, maybe Boston will take a big swing in the winter and trade for an elite outfielder.