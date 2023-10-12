Merlot Line Favorite Shawn Thornton Humbled To Be On Bruins ‘Historic 100’

BOSTON — Before the puck dropped on the Bruins’ centennial season, the organization held an event for the fans outside of TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Various members of the Bruins’ “Historic 100” list made a grand entrance before the game by walking a gold carpet at The Hub on Causeway engaging with fans as “Back and Black” and other stadium-related songs bellowed through the streets of Boston.

Shawn Thornton, retired NHL forward and member of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team was shocked at the reception he received as he made his way through the crowd.

“It’s a little humbling to be completely honest,” Thornton told reporters. “I figured I’d be forgotten about by now. It’s just a huge honor. You go out there and do your job. You try and be a good person in the community. You try and do the right things, but you’re not sure what’s going to happen 10 years later and it sounds like a lot of us (alumni) are still getting the same reaction we did when we played here so that’s pretty lucky.”

As one of the three skaters on the fan-favorite “Merlot Line,” with Gregory Campbell and Daniel Paille, Thorton couldn’t believe he made the list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by “an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community.”

“To be on that list, honestly, is a huge honor,” Thornton said. “Top 100 players, Top six organization that’s been around for 100 years … I did not expect it. It’s a huge honor. There were some names that were left off that I was really surprised I made it and they didn’t. I don’t take it lightly for sure.”

Thornton played in 480 games over seven seasons with the Bruins notching 34 goals and 42 assists while racking up 748 penalty minutes. In those seven years, the enforcer dropped the gloves 102 times while wearing the Spoked-B.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion retired from the NHL in 2017 after 20 seasons and joined the Florida Panthers front office as the chief revenue officer. Regardless of the franchise he works for, he still has a special place for the Bruins.

What a night for the Bruins family 💛🖤



Centennial opening ceremony Photo Gallery ➡️ https://t.co/geypsaupcL pic.twitter.com/yJpYzN9aOA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 12, 2023

“It’s a huge honor … being a part of this franchise,” Thornton said. “Being a part of an Original Six franchise and then having the success we had while I was here, it’s great to be back. … The organization has done an amazing job if having great people that we really respected and treat each other well — always have, always will.”

Thorton was honored in a pregame ceremony featuring members of all six of the Bruins Stanely Cup winning teams and every living member whose number hangs high above the ice in the rafters.

The Bruins capped off the festivities with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in their home opener.