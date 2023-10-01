Mike Lowell Mourns Loss Of Ex-Red Sox Teammate Tim Wakefield

Red Sox Nation received heartbreaking news Sunday afternoon when the organization announced Tim Wakefield died at age 57.

Wakefield, who spent the bulk of his 19-year Major League Baseball career in Boston, is well-represented in the Red Sox record books and holds a deserved place in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. The beloved knuckleballer’s résumé includes two World Series championships, including the 2004 title that ended Boston’s 86-year Fall Classic drought.

Three years later, Wakefield won another championship alongside Mike Lowell. The ex-third baseman took to the X platform and shared a tribute to Wakefield after he heard the news about his former teammate.

“My heart is broken and I have no words,” Lowell posted. “RIP Wake. You were one of the good ones and a great teammate. Red Sox Nation will forever be grateful. Thank you for your friendship.”

Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner, as well as team president and CEO Sam Kennedy, also offered statements on Wakefield’s death. The sentiments from Boston’s executives shared a similar message: Wakefield was even better off the field than he was on the diamond.