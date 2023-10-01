The Boston Red Sox on Sunday announced the death of longtime pitcher Tim Wakefield. He was 57.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president and CEO Sam Kennedy offered heartfelt statements regarding Wakefield.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” Henry shared in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with…

Werner’s statement read: “It’s one thing to be an outstanding athlete; it’s another to be an extraordinary human being. Tim was both. He was a role model on and off the field, giving endlessly to the Red Sox Foundation and being a force for good for everyone he encountered. I felt fortunate to call him a close friend and along with all of us in Red Sox Nation, I know the world was made better because he was in it.”

Kennedy added: “It’s a rare occurrence for a two-time World Series Champion’s extraordinary personality to shine even brighter than their illustrious career. Tim was undeniably an exceptional pitcher, but what truly set him apart was the ease with which he connected with people. He was an extraordinary pitcher, an incredible broadcaster, and someone who exemplified every humanitarian quality in the dictionary. I will miss my friend more than anything and can only aspire to live as genuinely and honorably as he did.”

Wakefield spent 29 years in the organization as a player, special assistant and broadcaster. No pitcher in Red Sox history has pitched more innings than Wakefield, who also won two World Series with the organization.

Wakefield joined NESN in 2012, and was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.