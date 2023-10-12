Orlando Arcia Responds To Stare Downs From Bryce Harper

Orlando Arcia should not have poked the bear.

Arcia on Monday mocked Bryce Harper after the Phillies star’s baserunning miscue sealed Game 2 of the National League Division Series between Atlanta and Philadelphia. Following the Braves’ 5-4 win at Truist Park, Arica could be heard in the clubhouse yelling “atta boy, Harper,” per ESPN.

How did the seven-time All-Star respond? By launching two home runs in the Phillies’ 10-2 Game 3 win. And each time Harper rounded the bases at Citizens Bank Park, he made sure to stare directly at Arcia.

After Atlanta was put on the brink of elimination, the shortstop opened up about his Harper chirp and the ensuing taunts.

“He wasn’t supposed to hear it,” Arcia told reporters through the Braves’ interpreter, per ESPN. “That’s why we were talking in the clubhouse. …When you’re in the clubhouse, I’m under the impression you can say whatever you wanted. I guess it was something that was reported.”

Arcia added: “I can’t control where he looks. He can look wherever he wants to look.”

The 29-year-old Arcia will be made to look even worse if the Phillies win a second straight game Thursday night. Philadelphia fans figure to be all over the shortstop when Harper and company try to secure a spot in the NL Championship Series in the City of Brotherly Love.