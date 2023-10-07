A Patriots defender was fined by the NFL for a third-straight week Saturday.

Third-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The play happened at the 5:34 mark in the third quarter when Barmore tried to bring down Tony Pollard but grabbed him by the face mask.

Jabrill Peppers and JuJu Smith-Schuster were fined for their hits in the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets last week. The former took issue with the decision and felt the league was getting “softer.”

Saturday’s fine was the first of Barmore’s NFL career. He had one tackle in the Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.

The Patriots return to New England to face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

