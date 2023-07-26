FOXBORO, Mass — Christian Barmore showed flashes in his rookie season with the Patriots, registering 48 quarterback pressures while playing out New England’s full 17-game schedule.

In Year 2, he showed an inability to stay healthy.

Barmore missed seven games in 2022, spending nearly two months on injured reserve with a nagging knee injury. His return from that injury went well, as the 23-year-old recorded 12 pressures in four games to close the season. It was a strong finish to an otherwise disappointing season, but Barmore made sure to state that none of it mattered moving forward after the Patriots wrapped up Day 1 of training camp Wednesday.

“That’s in the past,” Barmore said. “I got to get up, work really hard and build consistency. My goal is to stay consistent, take advantage of every day. Don’t let up. Keep grinding. … I’m just focusing on what I have to do to help my team.”

Barmore was a mainstay at Gillette Stadium throughout the offseason, putting his money where his mouth is in terms of trying to become more consistent.

His role on the Patriots defense is sort of a mystery. The Alabama product will be one of their top interior rush options, but with Matthew Judon and the recently-emerged Josh Uche on the outside, New England has plenty of ways to go on the interior. Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis, Daniel Ekuale and rookie Keion White will all compete for a limited number of spots, leaving Barmore as just a face among the crowd entering training camp.

Barmore’s shown the ability to be more than that in the past, but will have to follow his own advice and do it again if he hopes to take a step forward.