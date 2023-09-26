Daniel Ekuale’s injury will sideline the Patriots defensive tackle for at least the next month.

New England on Tuesday placed Ekuale on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least the next four games.

Initial tests reportedly indicated the 29-year-old suffered a torn biceps during Sunday’s 15-10 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium — an injury that, if confirmed, could end his season.

Ekuale appeared in 25 games for the Patriots over the last three seasons, primarily as an interior pass rusher in sub packages.

The Patriots also released undrafted rookie cornerback William Hooper from their practice squad Tuesday, giving them one open spot on their 53-man roster and another on their P-squad.

With starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also leaving Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, it would make sense for New England to use at least one of those openings to bolster its D-line depth.

That group currently consists of tackles Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and Sam Roberts, ends Deatrich Wise and Keion White, practice squadder Jeremiah Pharms and the injured Godchaux, whose status remained unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan on Tuesday reported the Patriots had not reached out to Carl Davis, whom they released during final roster cuts. Davis was a solid depth player for New England from 2020-22 and currently is on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

The 1-2 Patriots are preparing to visit the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Their first Week 4 practice is scheduled for Wednesday.