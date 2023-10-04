Potential Red Sox Offseason Target Dominates As Postseason Starter

The Boston Red Sox are ready to attack the starting pitching market in the offseason to compete in 2024.

Among the soon-to-be-available arms, Jordan Montgomery shined in his playoff start for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The lefty has bounced around over the last two seasons, going from the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals around the 2022 trade deadline. One year later, the Rangers made a trade for Montgomery to bolster their rotation.

In Game 1 of the American League wild-card series, Montgomery tossed seven brilliant innings with just six hits allowed and five strikeouts. With quality starting pitching, Texas secured a 4-0 win and a 1-0 series lead.

During the regular season, the 30-year-old pitched to a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and 188 2/3 innings. The left-hander is consistent in his performance and durable through the stretch of the season.

While the Red Sox truly need a frontline ace this offseason, Montgomery is absolutely a name that fits a need, as noted by local media within the Boston market.

Montgomery’s playoff performance moving forward could go a long way in determining his value this winter.