Reliving Red Sox Past: David Ortiz’s 2013 Grand Slam Vs. Detroit

During their run to the 2013 World Series championship, the Boston Red Sox produced a number of magical moments. Come October, several key moments came from the face of the franchise.

In his legendary Red Sox career, David Ortiz never shied away from a clutch hit in October.

Boston found itself in the middle of an improbable playoff run during the 2013 season after winning 97 games and an American League East division title.

The Red Sox entered the American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers, a team with a dominant pitching staff and a powerful lineup as the reigning American League champions.

Detroit took Game 1 at Fenway Park behind six no-hit innings from starter Aníbal Sánchez. One night later, Max Scherzer dominated the Boston bats as Detroit entered the late innings with a 5-1 lead.

Boston clawed back in the eighth inning to load the bases with two outs as Detroit closer Joaquín Benoit entered the game. David Ortiz climbed into the box and slapped a first-pitch changeup to right field that just got over the fence for a game-tying grand slam. The ball just got over the outstretched glove of outfielder Torii Hunter, who flipped into the Red Sox bullpen. Fenway Park erupted in excitement as Boston tied the game in stunning fashion.

7 years ago, Big Papi's grand slam was yet another clutch #postseason hit for the @RedSox star.

After his string of clutch hits in 2004, Ortiz added another star to his postseason resume.

The Red Sox won the game in the ninth inning on a walk-off single from Jarrod Saltalamacchia to score Johnny Gomes. Boston eventually won the ALCS in six games to go back to the World Series for the third time in the 21st century.

Ortiz provided a signature moment in the nightcap of one of the craziest days in Boston sports history after Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a last-second comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints on a touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins.