The Buffalo Bills handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season, defeating them 48-20 at Highmark Stadium.

The victory was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s best performances, with 21 completions on 25 attempts for 320 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a rushing touchdown, however, the Bills lost cornerback Tre’Davious White midway through the third quarter with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field.

In the play, White is covering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and when he turns up field it looks as though his ankle bends backward.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he didn’t have an update on the injury and White was still being evaluated.

“I know how strong he is and he will rebound,” McDermott told reporters after the game. “He personifies what it is to be a Buffalo Bill. … He works as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around. I love him. To see him on the field, the way he was hurting so hard … it’s hard to watch, but I’m so proud of the team and the way they rallied around him. I know that he will rebound. He’s just too tough.”

Bills center Mitch Morse was one of many teammates showing support for their injured teammate.

“He does it for all the right reasons, and to see that today … it’s a damn shame,” Morse told reporters after the game. “This game means a lot to him and being a good teammate and being there for his teammates means a lot to him. Just keep him in your prayers.”

White worked his way back both physically and mentally from that ACL injury he suffered during the Bills victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington White will undergo an MRI on Monday and the speculation is the cornerback suffered a torn Achilles tendon.