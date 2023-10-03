Tanner Houck Finishes Red Sox Season With Stellar Outing

Tanner Houck entered the regular season finale for the Red Sox with redemption on his mind.

In his previous start, Houck allowed seven runs on ten hits in a 9-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old had far better starts earlier in September with competitive outings against the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. With a final start in story against the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles, Houck brought his A-game to game 162.

In six innings of work, Houck did not allow a run on just one hit with three walks and six strikeouts. Boston finished the season with a 6-1 win over the Orioles to split the four-game series.

“Pounding the zone and going after hitters with my best stuff the whole game,” Houck told Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve been working in between starts on my delivery and being more consistent. That was my struggle the game before this. I really wanted to focus in on that with the last game of the year.”

In 21 starts in 2023, Houck posted a 5.01 ERA with great flashes as well as a few tough starts. The right-hander seeks consistency entering next season.

“I know I can do better,” Houck added. “I want to improve and take that next step. Going to have a fun offseason of work ahead. I’m excited for sure.”

From good starts to not great starts and a facial fracture as well, the 2023 season offered several lessons for the Boston righty.

“This was a great learning season for me,” Houck explained. “I wish I could have made more. Really excites me. Gets me fired up for 2024.”

Houck joins young arms in Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford as pitchers that look to improve and boost the Red Sox staff in 2024.