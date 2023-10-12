Three Boston PWHL Skaters Headline Team USA Rivalry Series Roster

Boston PWHL franchise skaters Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Aerin Frankel were three of the 26 players selected to represent the U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team in the Rivalry Series against Team Canada.

As one of the fiercest rivalries in women’s sports, the seven-game tour across North America showcases elite players from Team USA and Team Canada.

Team USA features 22 skaters who won a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championships in April.

The team will be led by returning head coach John Wroblewski and assistant coaches Shari Dickerman, Josh Sciba and Brent Hill, along with goaltending coach Alli Altmann.

Games in the United States will take place at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. and Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Minn.

U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Forwards: Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, Britta Curl, Lacey Eden, Laila Edwards, Becca Gilmore, Taylor Heise, Gabbie Hughes, Tessa Janecke, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Grace Zumwinkle

Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Natalie Buchbinder, Rory Guilday, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Anna Wilgren, Haley Winn

Goaltenders: Aerin Franklin, Nicole Hensley, Abbey Levy

The series gets underway on Nov. 8 when the two nations faceoff for two games at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET.

The two teams will then travel to Los Angeles for an afternoon matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET. All games will be broadcast on NHL Network.