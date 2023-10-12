It did not take Matthew Poitras to make his presence felt in Boston.

Poitras registered his first NHL point a little over 11 minutes into his Bruins debut Wednesday night. With the B’s trailing the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0, a Poitras feed to Brandon Carlo ultimately led to a game-tying deflection goal from Trent Frederic.

Boston went on to put up two more unanswered goals to notch a 3-1 win in its centennial season opener. After the game, Frederic saluted his 19-year-old teammate but not without poking fun at himself.

“I thought he was really good,” Frederic told reporters, per a team-provided video. “It helps getting an assist in that first period. I told him, I think it took me over 100 periods to have that happen. So, I don’t know what that feels like, but it’s probably good. I thought he played really good. He did everything he did in the preseason and even better.”

Frederic isn’t stretching the truth that much. After breaking into the NHL in January 2019, the 25-year-old didn’t log a point until his 22nd game with the Black and Gold. However, Frederic did throw some memorable haymakers in his NHL debut.

Poitras, Frederic and company will look to ride the momentum into Saturday night’s home game against the Nashville Predators. NESN’s full coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.