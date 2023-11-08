Bruins’ Injury List Keeps Growing, Veteran Forward ‘Week-To-Week’

The Bruins can’t seem to shake the injury bug.

It’s been a successful start to the season for Boston, though its 10-1-1 record comes despite a growing list of regulars who are currently shelved. Morgan Geekie was the latest player added, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery announced Wednesday he was week-to-week with an upper-body injury, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

That leaves Boston without six regulars for Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders, as Geekie joins Milan Lucic, Charlie McAvoy, Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort watching from high above the ice. The Bruins could field a pretty competitive line with those players, though they’d probably get really tired after a while.

Geekie’s injury likely cropped up in Monday’s victory over the Dallas Stars, where he played just over 13 minutes. The 25-year-old has not scored a point since Oct. 25 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

In Geekie’s absence, Danton Heinen skated on the third line with Matthew Poitras and Jake DeBrusk, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI. If he does miss multiple weeks, the Bruins could look to add Geekie to the long-term injured reserve list to open up a spot for the impending returns of Lauko and Lucic.

The Bruins will also soon see McAvoy return to the lineup, as the 25-year-old’s suspension will expire following Thursday’s matchup with New York.