Bruins Release Heartwarming Centennial Time Capsule Video For Future Players

The Boston Bruins are celebrating a century of hockey in the National Hockey League this season through the new brand “Blood, Sweat & 100 Years.”

The Bruins have had several events so far this season such as the alumni walking the gold carpet prior to opening night and honoring the Stanley Cup champions on the ice in a special ceremony. Then a black tie gala was held to announce the Bruins All-Centennial team comprised of 20 legendary players to wear the Spoked-B.

One unique event the Bruins came up with was a centennial time capsule with letters to future Bruins players from the current team.

In a video released by the team, players are seen handwriting “Dear Future Bruin” letters giving advice to future players, along with a Polaroid photograph of each player.

Check out the full video here.

The question, “What advice do you have for Bruins players 100 years from now?” was posed to each player, and the responses included the city, the culture and the organization itself.

“Dear future Bruin, it’s an honor and a privilege to put on this jersey. You’re going to love the City of Boston and the unbelievable fans. There’s so much history here and it’s up to you to keep carrying the legacy. Work hard and enjoy it all. Signed Charlie Coyle, No. 13.”

Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Swayman got some help with their letters when Johnny Bucyk joined Carlo and Derek Sanderson with Swayman. Those living legends offered great advice the this generation of players.

“Just tell them to keep working on their skating,” Bucyk said.

“Dear future Bruin, Boston is a very special city with very special people. I know you’re going to love it here if you embrace the culture, the people and the history. Wear the Spoked-B with pride. I always did it and I consider myself lucky and fortunate to have done it. Have fun. Enjoy it and keep moving this franchise forward. With blood, sweat and tears, Linus Ullmark.”

While we will not be alive to see the capsule unveiled 100 years from now, future Bruins players and fans alike will certainly have a piece of history to look forward to.