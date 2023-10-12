BOSTON — When David Krejci made the decision to hang up his skates and retire from the NHL he probably didn’t think he would be thrust back into the spotlight so quickly.

Then again the Stanley Cup champion also claimed he knew nothing about the Opening Night “Gold Carpet” event the Bruins were hosting outside the TD Garden on Wednesday night.

“I actually didn’t know about this I was just getting ready to go to the game,” Krejci said. “Then I saw (other alumni) in the lobby in the hotel. I saw Bobby Orr. It was great to see those legends.”

Being less than a season removed from the NHL spotlight, Krejci believes that’s why the fans gave him a louder cheer than some of the other Bruins Alumni who made their way to the TD Garden via the gold carpet.

“I probably got a bigger ovation just because I’m fresh in their memories,” Krejci joked.

Even with so many legends in the building tonight, Krejci was looking forward to seeing former teammate Milan Lucic.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Krejci said. “I can’t wait to see him tonight.”

Although he misses the game, Krejci said his body told him it was time to leave the game he loves so much.

“Unfortunately, it would be awesome to play with (Lucic) again,” Krejci said. “And play this season, being the 100th season for the Bruins would be pretty cool, but unfortunately, I played too hard two years and I got nothing left.”

Krejci said he plans to watch a lot of Bruins games this season because he still has a lot of friends on the team and it’s easy to watch and root for them — even if he misses playing.

“I already do,” he said. “When training camp started, guys were doing the media thing and I saw some pictures. That was my life. That was what I was supposed to do, so that hit me at that time. I do miss it but the situation is I can’t do it.”