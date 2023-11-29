Maybe it’s time to take this Bill Belichick-Carolina Panthers chatter a little more seriously.

On Tuesday, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe cited multiple sources while reporting the Panthers could be a candidate to land Belichick if the Patriots move on from the legendary head coach during the offseason. Carolina, of course, began the week by firing head coach Frank Reich.

A day later, Panthers legend and one-time Patriots quarterback Cam Newton confidently claimed Carolina owner David Tepper wants to reel in Belichick.

“I think (David) Tepper, knowing what I do know, he’s hoping that he can land Bill Belichick,” Newton said during the latest episode of his “4th&1” YouTube series. “That right there will be a win-win-win-win for David Tepper.”

But why would Belichick even want to join the Panthers who, like the Patriots, have one of the worst rosters in football? Isn’t he trying to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record?

“The thing that I know would be the enticing lure to it, is because Tepper will give him everything that he would need,” Newton said. “And also that will allow Belichick to say, ‘You know what, things didn’t work out (with Patriots), now I can show you I can do it somewhere else.’ “

With New England 2-9 and staring at a potential rebuild, Belichick’s job status has become a topic of immense speculation. The Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders all have been floated as potential destinations, with those claims occasionally backed by actual reporting.

Belichick recently said it’s “ridiculous” to suggest he already has mentally moved on from coaching the Patriots. And offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Tuesday offered a passionate defense of his longtime friend and colleague.

Nevertheless, this story isn’t going anywhere. And all options could be on the table, no matter how ridiculous some of them initially seem to be.