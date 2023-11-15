Colin Cowherd Highlights ‘Strange’ Implications Of Patriots-Giants Matchup

The New England Patriots and the New York Giants go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

The last time the teams squared off at the Meadowlands came in 2015, when the Patriots conducted a game-winning drive for a 27-26 win. In that game, Tom Brady was still New England’s quarterback, driving the team to the playoffs while Odell Beckham Jr. stood out as a star for New York.

It’s safe to say times have changed.

After Week 10, the Patriots and Giants both sit at 2-8 in the midst of incredibly underwhelming seasons. The two teams are also currently set to pick in the top five selections of the 2024 NFL Draft based on records.

In that sense, the winner of the Week 12 matchup may earn a win on their record, though they will head in the wrong direction of an optimal draft pick. As a result, a game that most likely will not feature high-quality football will still have interesting implications.

“It is the strangest game of the year, where the loser is the winner,” FS1’s Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Tuesday.

With New York quarterback Daniel Jones already out for the season, Cowherd believes the Patriots are better suited to win the game where a loss means everything. At the same time, the FS1 host called into question the timing of releasing cornerback Jack Jones while New England lacks healthy depth at that position.

While both teams being short-handed could play multiple roles, Cowherd sees New England as the favorite in the fight for a third win.

“I think the Giants are in a soft-tank mode,” Cowherd argued. “Patriots should beat them because (Bill) Belichick beats rookie quarterbacks, young quarterbacks and bad quarterbacks.”

Having a high draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft would go a long way as a first step in significant roster construction and improvement. Highly talented prospects such as USC quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be among the first names called to go impact a professional team.

If the current NFL season trends in the same direction, Cowherd gave his analysis of where those top players could end up next season.

“My belief is the Patriots will be the Giants,” Cowherd explained. “The Bears will take the first pick through Carolina, they’ll take Caleb (Williams). Giants will get Drake Maye. The Patriots, I don’t think will draft a quarterback. I think they’ll take Marvin Harrison (Jr.), the one position they can’t draft.”

When the teams meet in Week 12, the Patriots and Giants will play more for just a win to close out November.