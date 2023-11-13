Jack Jones’ turbulent Patriots career reportedly is over.

New England on Monday waived the second-year cornerback, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, who spoke to Jones’ agent. Jones, who was benched in Week 9, was benched again Sunday, playing just 10 snaps in the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

The #Patriots are waiving CB Jack Jones, his agent @jtoosonlaw confirmed this afternoon. The 2022 pick, who played 10 snaps Sunday, will head elsewhere for the next portion of his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/EY72haLCkv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft — despite his legal woes in college — and saw immediate returns. The Arizona State product looked like an emerging star early in his freshman campaign.

But his first season in New England ended with an injury and a suspension, and his second minicamp concluded with a weapons-related arrest at Logan Airport. Jones, who authored some bizarre moments during training camp, began this season on injured reserve but returned for Week 7 and saw a large role in his first two games back.

However, he reportedly missed curfew the night before the Patriots’ Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders, which set him on a final path toward Monday’s release. Jones’ sideline demeanor also caused many to wonder whether he’d become checked out.

The 25-year-old could re-sign with New England’s practice squad if he clears waivers. But given all the factors in play, it’s more likely he’s played his final snap as a member of the Patriots.