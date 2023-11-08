One Patriots Corner Practices, One Sits After Missed Curfew Reports

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots reportedly disciplined two cornerbacks in Week 9.

One was present at the team’s first Week 10 practice. The other was not.

J.C. Jackson was not spotted during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice after news broke that he was not expected to travel with the team to Germany this week.

Jackson sat out the first two series of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Multiple outlets reported he missed curfew at the team hotel the night before the game. NFL Media reported Wednesday that Jackson was not expected to join the Patriots in Frankfurt for their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts because of “questions about his reliability.”

Jack Jones did take part in Wednesday’s practice. He also reportedly was late to the team hotel Saturday night and saw his role reduced on Sunday, sitting out the first three drives and not playing after the opening series of the second half.

It was unclear as of Wednesday whether Jones’ punishment would stretch into this week’s game. With Jackson held out, the second-year pro should, based on talent, be the next man up opposite veteran starter Jonathan Jones.

If the Patriots opt to sit Jack Jones against the Colts or limit his workload, Shaun Wade could make his second consecutive start. Wade did not play a single defensive snap in Week 7 or 8, and nearly all of his 13 snaps against the Commanders came during the first two drives.

The Patriots also have uncertainty along the offensive line. Starting left tackle Trent Brown was absent during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice after sitting out Sunday’s game with ankle and knee injuries.

With their bye upcoming in Week 11, New England could choose to rest Brown this week to have him healthy for the home stretch. Conor McDermott started in his place against Washington.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker was present at practice after missing Sunday’s game with a concussion.

New England is scheduled to practice in Foxboro on Thursday before flying to Frankfurt. They’ll then practice at the headquarters of the German national soccer team on Friday before facing the Colts on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.