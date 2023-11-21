LSU star forward Angel Reese has taken an abrupt leave of absence from the team, prompting online speculation.

Reese missed Friday night’s matchup against Southeastern Louisiana, leaving many wondering when the 21-year-old would return and why she stepped away from the team. However, rather than allowing any online rumors to set the narrative for her, Reese took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to provide a response of her own.

Shortly worded, but straight to the point.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese posted Sunday.

please don’t believe everything you read. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2023

Reese last took the floor during LSU’s 109-107 victory over Keene State, scoring 11 points with five rebounds before being pulled in the second half due to what Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey referred to as a “coach’s decision.”

After taking women’s college basketball by storm last season, and helping the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA National Championship, Reese and LSU have been under the spotlight amid their encore campaign.

Mulkey, without getting too deep into the situation, addressed Reese’s absence Monday.

“In 40 years, I can never think of a time where I didn’t have to deal with issues. That’s what coaches do,” Mulkey told reporters, per Jacques Doucet of WAFB. “Sometimes y’all know about them and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you wanna know more than you’re entitled to know. I’m going to protect my players. Always.”