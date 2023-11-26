Bailey Zappe put the New England Patriots in position to tie their Week 12 game against the New York Giants. But the backup quarterback, who replaced a benched Mac Jones, and New England’s offense never looked like it wanted to win it in crunch time.

The Patriots seemed content with a game-tying field goal attempt rather than a game-winning touchdown. Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak alluded to it on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s radio broadcast, as well.

After the Patriots were handed a 10-7 defeat at MetLife Stadium, Zappe was asked about the offense’s sense of urgency.

“Yeah, I mean, the main part about that is to come out with a field goal,” Zappe said, per the team. “I mean, that’s your main goal. It’s 10-7, worst-case scenario is kick a field goal. If you can score, great. But our main objective was to go down there, score points and then not give them the ball back. We were able to do that.”

Unfortunately for the Patriots, rookie kicker Chad Ryland missed the 35-yard attempt. Ryland’s wide-left kick came with six seconds remaining. The Patriots started the possession at midfield with 3:15 remaining and then covered 30 yards on nine plays. In a league that features so many quick-strike offenses, it took New England 2:09 to cover 30 yards.

It actually was viewed as a positive result by some New England fans, though. After all, the loser Patriots actually benefited as their hopes of landing a top draft pick exponentially increased after the loss.

Zappe replaced Jones to start the second half. It marked the fourth time this season the 2021 first-rounder was benched.

