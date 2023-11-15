Jason McCourty expects the Patriots organization to look very different when the 2024 season begins.

McCourty, who played three seasons in New England and won a Super Bowl with the team, on Wednesday said he’s anticipating a full-scale franchise makeover once the Patriots’ miserable 2023 campaign concludes.

“I do think in New England, they blow this thing up at the end of the season,” the retired cornerback said on NFL Network’s “Good Moring Football.” “Whatever coach they go with, whether Jerod Mayo steps up and he takes over and he decides to blow this thing up, I do think at this point, you have to figure (something) out. Because you look at this roster, and there’s not a ton of talent.”

The Patriots now have the worst record in the AFC…@JasonMcCourty considers how the Bill Belichick situation may play out in New England pic.twitter.com/x3o8rgT5kd — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 15, 2023

McCourty, who called the Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, for NFL Network, does not believe head coach Bill Belichick will be back for a 25th season in New England — nor does he expect the future Hall of Famer to retire.

“What’s the future hold (for Belichick)? I think obviously, he finishes out the season,” McCourty said. “I don’t think Robert Kraft is going to move on from Bill Belichick during the season. But I do think that at the end of this season, I think Bill moves on, and I think he’s coaching somewhere else. I don’t see Bill retiring.

“I got a chance to talk to him obviously in the production meetings (before the Germany game). He loves football. He’s telling us old (Lawrence Taylor) stories. He’s talking about this team, ways to improve it. I don’t see him just saying, ‘You know what, it was a good run. I’m going to finish out this season. Top-five draft pick, we’re not successful, and I’m just going to walk into the sunset.’ I see him wanting to continue to coach.”

Though he hasn’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII and is about to miss the postseason for the third time in four years, there surely will be no shortage of suitors for Belichick if he and the Patriots part ways. Potential landing spots for the 71-year-old coach include the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

The total team reset McCourty described seemingly would include a quarterback change, as well, but the ex-Patriots captain defended Mac Jones, who was benched for a third time in the Colts loss and could lose his starting job this week.

“We talked to Mac Jones the day before the (Germany) game,” McCourty said. “Mac Jones has had three different offensive coordinators in his third year. He’s not throwing to a bunch of first-round talent on the outside. We compared him to Tua Tagovailoa, who was an Alabama quarterback, as well. Tua had multiple coordinators in his first three years. (Then) he gets Mike McDaniel back-to-back years, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and next thing, you’re talking about his name in the MVP conversation.

“I’m not saying that would be Mac Jones if he had that situation. But you do have to understand a quarterback with three different coordinators, who won 10 games (in) his rookie year, that’s not a recipe built for success.”

At 2-8, the Patriots own the AFC’s worst record and would pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season ended Wednesday. They’re on a bye this week and will return to action next Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.