Rob Gronkowski fired up the take machine after the Patriots’ latest horror show outing.

New England’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany saw Mac Jones benched for the third time this season. This demotion was different than the previous two, though, as the Patriots still had a chance to win the game — one that owner Robert Kraft badly wanted.

Jones’ removal from the Week 10 contest only made Gronkowski more sure that the third-year quarterback is “not respected” in New England. In turn, the future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end believes Jones should ask for his release and then sign with the Cleveland Browns, who won’t have Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season.

The take made the rounds, probably because of its lunacy, but Gronk isn’t backing off of it.

“Analyst Rob is running wild!! But it does make sense!!!” Gronkowski posted Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With all due respect to Gronkowski, none of it makes sense. Jones probably doesn’t have a future in Foxboro, Mass., but the Patriots would be foolish to release him midseason. New England should wait until the offseason to trade Jones, even if it’s for an insignificant return.

As for the Browns, asking Jones to learn the offense while the team battles for a playoff spot in the second half of the season would be unreasonable. Cleveland is better off rolling off with the signal-callers who have been with the team since the preseason.

All told, Gronkowski probably should go back to the drawing board as he tries to figure out what’s next for Jones.