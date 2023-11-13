Rex Ryan wasn’t surprised to see Mac Jones lay an egg Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

Ryan has been critical of Jones from Jump Street, drawing attention for calling the 2021 first-rounder a “peashooter” as he got his feet wet in the NFL. The former head coach caught a little flak as Jones showed some signs of life, but now, Ryan is looking pretty vindicated.

Jones struggled again in Week 10, and his late-game benching in a one-score contest against the mediocre Indianapolis Colts proved the Patriots have little faith in the 25-year-old. Ryan certainly can understand why.

“It’s never a personal thing, I just give my opinion. I don’t know this young man from anybody, but he’s not an NFL quarterback,” Ryan said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He lacks the arm talent. Here’s the other thing: Any time the guy extends plays, which is what you have to do in today’s game, he’s awful. He’s absolutely atrocious. The worst part about this game, to me, is four sacks on third down. What are you doing?

“Can I prove that he’s got no arm? He averages 4.3 yards past the line of scrimmage on his pass attempts. That would be 32nd in the league. He completed 15 passes. Good for you. You take four sacks on third down. All you’re doing is hitting the check-downs because that’s all he can throw. Anything where he has to push the ball down the field, he struggles. It’s never personal. The guy can’t play. I said it four years ago and I still believe it.”

At this point, it might be in the best interest of both the Patriots and Jones for Bailey Zappe to top the quarterback depth chart. New England no longer has anything to play for besides draft position and the franchise probably has seen all it needs to see from Jones. In fact, staying on the sideline might actually help the Alabama product, as more embarrassment this season seemingly would only diminish his stock more.

As such, don’t be surprised if Jones is sitting on a MetLife Stadium bench Nov. 26 when the Patriots resume game action against the New York Giants.