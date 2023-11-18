Formula One heads to Las Vegas for a historic race on the street circuit.

American F1 fans got an interesting experience throughout the week as the world’s best drivers hope to deliver the hype seen around the world.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen hopes to take his 18th win of the season and will start third at Las Vegas Street Circuit. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed his fifth pole position.

Verstappen is the favorite at -210 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +220.

Here’s how to watch to watch the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+