FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, has a recent history of operational disasters.

From pipe bursts to collapsing bleachers, safety and fully functional systems have faltered over the last few years.

After the New York Giants defeated the Commanders in a road win on Sunday, players returned to the locker room to a major issue. Due to an issue with water tanks at field level, neither locker room had hot water for players to shower postgame, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“We had an equipment failure in the main water heater that provides hot water to the field level locker rooms,” a Washington team official told Schefter. “We can’t resolve the matter without completely shutting off the water to the stadium, which is why it couldn’t be repaired in game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 11/19, 8:11pm
New York Giants
NYG
+298
Sun 11/19, 1:00 PM
WAS -7.5 O/U 37.5
Matchup Stats
31
Final
nfl Odds
19
Washington Commanders
WAS
-382

The Commanders have explored options for a new stadium as recently as this summer. With another disaster unfolding at FedEx Field, the franchise may be ready to expedite that move.

More NFL:

Jets Bench Quarterback Zach Wilson During Rout Vs. Bills

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images