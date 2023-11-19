FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, has a recent history of operational disasters.

From pipe bursts to collapsing bleachers, safety and fully functional systems have faltered over the last few years.

After the New York Giants defeated the Commanders in a road win on Sunday, players returned to the locker room to a major issue. Due to an issue with water tanks at field level, neither locker room had hot water for players to shower postgame, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“We had an equipment failure in the main water heater that provides hot water to the field level locker rooms,” a Washington team official told Schefter. “We can’t resolve the matter without completely shutting off the water to the stadium, which is why it couldn’t be repaired in game.”

The Commanders have explored options for a new stadium as recently as this summer. With another disaster unfolding at FedEx Field, the franchise may be ready to expedite that move.