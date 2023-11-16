How Celtics’ Al Horford’s Leadership Still Impacts Jayson Tatum

During his multiple stints with the Boston Celtics, Al Horford has made a strong impact through his play on the court as well as his leadership with his teammates.

In parts of five of his six seasons with the Celtics, star Jayson Tatum has taken plenty of insight from the 37-year-old to improve his own game on and off the court.

Both players made massive impacts in Boston’s 117-107 win over the 76ers on Wednesday. Tatum paced the offense with 29 points while Horford’s three-point shooting and shot-blocking boosted a shorthanded Celtics’ lineup. On a night when both players showed development in their roles in Boston, Tatum reflected on his relationship with the veteran.

"Al is like my favorite teammate I've ever had."



“It was someone that really took me under their wing,” Tatum told reporters after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame interview. “… It was somebody I really respected in the way he went about his work. He was never late. Always on time. Always getting his work in the gym and taking care of his body.”

Tatum added: “I learned a lot from him from a routine standpoint. As I’ve gotten older, our relationship has grown. It’s based off respect, the respect I have for him and likewise. We know we need each other. … He still asks me how I’m feeling. … That’s who I sit next to on the plane. Al is like my favorite teammate I’ve ever had.”

Horford and Tatum have been staples in the Celtics culture since each of their arrivals in Boston. As the retooled core chases a championship, the duo will have to play the game they always have to impact the Celtics’ winning chances.

The Celtics look to win two straight road games on a four-game trip with an In-Season Tournament battle with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.