BOSTON — Prior to Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Islanders, the Bruins got a key player back while another will miss time with an upper-body injury.

Jakub Lauko will return to the active roster for the Bruins, though is not set to play Thursday night, while center Morgan Geekie has been placed on injured reserve, per a team release.

Lauko last played against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 24 in a 3-0 win for the Bruins. In six games this season, the 23-year-old has recorded six shots while averaging just under 10 minutes on the ice per game.

Meanwhile, Geekie will had played in 12 games this season, tallying three points on a goal and two assists.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins seek back-to-back wins after their first loss of the season when they welcome the Islanders to TD Garden on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.