James van Riemsdyk has been a solid contributor for the Bruins in the first 10 games of the season, and he’ll get a chance to build more chemistry with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak on Saturday.

Boston will shift its top three lines when it plays the Detriot Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The lines will go back to what they were on opening night with Zacha centering the second line with van Riemsdyk and Pastrnak.

“I think just getting more familiarity with them as players and their tendencies, where they like to go on the ice and stuff like that,” van Riemsdyk told reporters of the line change, per team-provided video. “Certainly the more you play with guys, practice with guys, you get to pick up on those things more and help those things out with chemistry on the ice. I think, obviously, getting a chance to play with two players like that is exciting.”

Jim Montgomery tried to find the best combination to get the best out of his offense. The power play hasn’t been that crisp, but van Riemsdyk has had his chances — Zacha has, too — and Boston potentially could find its consistency with the trio of Zacha, van Riemsdyk and Pastrnak.

“Obviously, getting to see the behind-the-scenes a little bit now, you definitely have a new-found appreciation for his talent and how easy he makes things, to be quite honest,” van Riemsdyk said. “Especially against those shootout, breakaway goals, penalty shot goals, stuff like that, definitely your jaws on the floor for some of those. That’s been fun to see firsthand. Definitely seeing he’s a guy who puts a lot of work in and works, before practice, on his shot. It’s contagious for the rest of the team when you have one of your best players doing stuff like that.”

The veteran forward also joked that he might have to learn what “pass” is Czech to really get the chemistry going with Zacha and Pastrnak.

Montgomery will hope the line changes will be beneficial on the first game of his team’s road trip. Puck drop for Bruins-Red Wings is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.