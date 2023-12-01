San Jose Sharks right winger Givani Smith got sent to the penalty box for boarding Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand with just over six minutes left in the second period Thursday night.

But that was far from Smith’s only punishment.

Smith then had to answer to Trent Frederic in the final minute of the frame with Frederic standing up for Marchand. Frederic and Smith dropped the gloves as the Bruins forward delivered a response with his fists that he felt was necessary.

“You don’t want people hitting Marchy,” Frederic told reporters following Boston’s 3-0 win at TD Garden to snap a three-game losing streak. “He’s our captain. Everybody loves him in here, and he’s obviously a great player. You don’t want him getting hit like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marchand had to be appreciative of Frederic stepping in and taking on Smith as both players traded blows in a solid fight. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery certainly was pleased with the course of action Frederic took.

“I mean you love it,” Montgomery told reporters. “Freddy is a well-respected teammate because he does everything he can to defend his teammates and also to play the game the right way. His physicality is much-needed on our group.”

Getting into scraps is nothing new for Frederic as he brings a vital physical presence to the Bruins. It has become part of his role that he has accepted, but he believes he isn’t the only one willing to drop the gloves when the situation calls for it.

“A lot of guys have stood up,” Frederic said. “(Derek Forbort) did it in Florida. We have a bunch of guys that can do it. That time I called my own number.”