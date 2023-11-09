The Boston Celtics rolled through their first five games of the 2023-24 NBA season, but have dropped their last two contests to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

In both games, the Celtics had the opportunity to come away with the victory but ultimately fell short, first in overtime to the Timberwolves and by three points to the Sixers.

Boston had one final opportunity with 8.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a play head coach Joe Mazzulla drew up for Kristaps Porzingis.

It just wouldn’t fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was a really good look,” Porzingis told reporters after the game on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “… But as I went into the shot, I kind of went into it as if it was a mid-range shot like I jump a little higher. I usually don’t do that for three (pointers) so I just shot it bad and as soon as it left my hand I felt it was short but it was a good look, clean look.”

With the 25-foot three-point shot missed by Porzingis, Joel Embiid grabbed the uncontested rebound with three seconds left and held on to secure the Sixers’ win.

“It was a good play by Joe,” Porzingis added. “We couldn’t ask for anything else but a good look like that at the end to tie the game. That’s all we can ask for.”

The Celtics struggled offensively from the field shooting just 39.6 percent from the field and 15-for-47 from beyond the arc. Porzingis led all scorers in the game with 29 points but Philadelphia capitalized on the boards with a 13 rebound edge (56-43) which led to second-chance points for the Sixers.

Story continues below advertisement

Philadelphia also scored 20 points off Boston’s 13 turnovers in comparison to the Celtics connecting for just 14 points off 14 turnovers for the Sixers. One stat that stood out to Mazzulla was Philadelphia scoring 56 points in the paint to the Celtics 40.

“One thing we got to teach our bigs is to stay in the paint on defense and not move,” Mazzulla said following the loss on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We just got to be able to do that and protect the rim. I thought Embiid did a great job of standing in the paint protecting the rim and forcing us to kick it out.”

The Celtics will look to snap their two-game skid when they host the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the In-Season Tournament at TD Garden on Friday night.