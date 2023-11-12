Mac Jones Had ‘No Clue’ Why Patriots Made This Questionable Play Call

FRANKFURT, Germany — Mac Jones seemed unhappy with one particular play call in Sunday’s unsightly Patriots loss.

A missed field goal by Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay gave New England the ball at their own 47-yard line with two seconds remaining in the first half. Rather than letting Jones heave a pass toward the end zone, the Patriots went conservative, dialing up a quick pass to Demario Douglas that gained 30 yards but came up well short of the goal line.

After the game, which the Patriots went on to lose 10-6 at Frankfurt Stadium, Jones was asked why they did not call for a Hail Mary in that scenario.

“No clue,” Jones replied. “There was two seconds left, and we needed 60 yards. I don’t know.”

It wasn’t the first time the Patriots declined to let Jones attempt a Hail Mary. They did the same in last season’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, opting against a downfield heave from their own 45 in the final seconds. They instead called a running play that resulted in the infamous multi-lateral pick-six by Chandler Jones.

Head coach Bill Belichick said at the time that the Patriots were too far from the end zone to try a Hail Mary. Jones disagreed — and evidently still does.

Jones eventually was benched Sunday for backup Bailey Zappe after throwing a crushing red-zone interception with 4:38 remaining. Belichick would not say who will start behind center after New England’s Week 11 bye.