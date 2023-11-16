Mark Jackson has denied the report he was let go from the New York Knicks broadcasting team. Instead, Jackson said it was he who declined to work for MSG Network.

Jackson’s response Wednesday night surfaced a few hours after a report from The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Marchand reported MSG Network planned for Jackson to fill in for Clyde Frazier as a color commentator, but ended the arrangement due to a past “quarrel” between Jackson and Knicks assistant coach Darren Erman.

Jackson denied that being the case in an extensive video posted to social media.

“Come on man. Come on. At some point, the lies have got to stop,” Jackson said in the video. “The lies have got to stop. I’ve sat back year after year after year, listening to lies, questioning me as a man and my integrity. For what I stand for, what I was raised on. That’s been questioned. I sat back and didn’t say anything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson added: “Today, a report came out that I was fired or dismissed from calling Knick games. Honored and privileged to have an offer bestowed upon me to back up the legend Walt Clyde Frazier, calling Knick games. Over a week ago, I turned that job down. You heard what I said: More than a week ago, I turned the job down due to the fact that it wasn’t the ideal conditions, and it wasn’t the ideal time for me.”

A former NBA guard and coach, the 58-year-old Jackson was laid off by ESPN last summer.