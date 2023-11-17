Juan Soto has been a generational hitter since bursting onto the major league level back in 2018.

Since then, he has won a World Series title with the Washington Nationals, turned down a record extension and was traded to the San Diego Padres to form a formidable lineup. San Diego did go to the NLCS with Soto in 2022 before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres struggled as a whole in 2023, missing the postseason and now enter a tricky roster obstacle.

San Diego has gone all in to win and have not let financials impact previous decision. The Padres currently have a number of massive contracts in Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto is also due for $27 million in arbitration pay in the final season of team control.

With so many big contracts to pay, the Padres reportedly ran into financial issues at the end of the season and had to take out a loan to help handle payroll. As a result, San Diego may need to make a move involving the star outfielder to balance the budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Among potential suitors, one MLB insider highlighted the New York Yankees as a team to watch for a potential deal for Soto.

“The interesting part of this is when we look at their payroll,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan said on “The Michael Kay Show” on Thursday. “… Logically what is says to you is that Juan Soto has to go. If you want a payroll of $200 million that the Padres would like to do for next season, Juan Soto simply can’t be apart of it. Yankees fans should be excited because I think they’ve got a really good chance of going out and getting him.”

Soto has connections to the East Coast. If a move is made, Soto could head back to a contender for 2024 and beyond back across the country.