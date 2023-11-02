Could Padres’ Money Plans Give Red Sox Path To Superstar?

The Boston Red Sox are in place to make a splash this offseason, and the San Diego Padres could just give them an avenue to do so.

While the Red Sox absolutely need to prioritize adding quality starting pitching, the chance to acquire a generation superstar bat rarely comes along. That chance may come with the impending future of outfielder Juan Soto.

The 25-year-old was already rumored to be on the trade market with just a year of control left before hitting free agency for a massive contract. New reports surfaced on Wednesday that could force the Padres to move on from Soto.

In a new report from Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the Padres took out a $50 million loan in September to help with financial needs such as paying their massive payroll. If the organization has these financial obstacles, it’s hard to imagine them pursuing any more big-ticket free agents in the short term, which would take them out of conversations to extend Soto.

In that case, the Red Sox may have a chance to pursue the star hitter, who has done nothing but perform during his time as an All-Star.

Soto would certainly fit several needs for Boston, even with starting pitching as the top priority. Soto would add another generational superstar to bring attention back to Fenway Park, offer a clear choice when choosing which outfielders are in the team’s long-term plans and deepen an already strong lineup. Any trade would need to come with a Boston belief that they can extend Soto, which will require a historic investment for the franchise.

Whether they pursue Soto or not, the Red Sox should be in store for a busy offseason.