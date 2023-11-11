MLB Rumors: Potential Red Sox Infield Target ‘Available’ For Trade

The Boston Red Sox have various avenues to explore this offseason in search of assets to revamp their roster in all sorts of areas before the 2024 season.

That includes the trade market.

Finishing the 2023 season committing an American League-leading 102 errors, it’s evident that focusing on improving defensively is critical. The top five leaders in errors were all Boston infielders, combining to record 59 errors — over half of the team’s total. Therefore, polishing the infield with a reliable glove makes more than enough sense and according to the latest rumors involving the Twins, Minnesota might have the ideal candidate.

“Because of the arrival of Edouard Julien, the health of Royce Lewis coming up, he is someone that is available and people around the industry believe there’s a very strong chance that the Twins will, in fact, move Jorge Polanco this winter,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday.

Minnesota exercised Polanco’s 2024 club option, leaving just $10.5 million committed to the 10-year veteran, including another club option in 2025. But that’s not the only reason Polanco presents a possible fit in Boston.

The 30-year-old switch hitter batted .255 last season with 14 home runs, 18 doubles and 48 RBIs in 80 games, and made several stops to the injured list throughout the year — not a reason for concern.

Polanco’s solid production isn’t limited at the plate. At second base, he compiled a 97.6 fielding percentage in 209 defensive chances. Minnesota even utilized Polanco’s defensive versatility by playing the 2019 All-Star at third base in 15 games and shortstop in five.

Ultimately, it’ll still be up to the Twins to decide whether or not to part ways with Polanco after losing to the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series.

“Fortunately for us, we had a lot of good players that we felt really good about throughout the course of the season that played well for us through the years,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said at Major League Baseball’s GM meetings, per MLB Network. “So we fully expect that guys (who) are established major league players, especially with our young players coming up behind them, that they’re going to be targets of other clubs.”