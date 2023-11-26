The Patriots and Giants are set to square off in a Sunday afternoon matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Depending on your perspective, it’s a must-lose game for both franchises. New England is 2-8 and is staring at a likely rebuild, and the same can be said for 3-8 New York. The loser of this game will have an inside track toward landing a top two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — and the star quarterback prospect that comes with it.

Mac Jones reportedly will start for the Patriots despite getting benched in New England’s pre-bye loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Jones’ top backup will be sophomore QB Bailey Zappe.

Rookie Tommy DeVito will get the start for the Giants after pulling off a surprising Week 11 road win over the Washington Commanders. This will be his third start since taking over for Daniel Jones, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Will Jones lead the Patriots to their third win of the season, or will the Giants hand New England its worst loss of the campaign? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Giants game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX