The Patriots and Giants are set to square off in a Sunday afternoon matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Depending on your perspective, it’s a must-lose game for both franchises. New England is 2-8 and is staring at a likely rebuild, and the same can be said for 3-8 New York. The loser of this game will have an inside track toward landing a top two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — and the star quarterback prospect that comes with it.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 11/26, 11:46am
New England Patriots
NE
-214
Sun 11/26, 1:00 PM
NE -4.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New York Giants
NYG
+176

Mac Jones reportedly will start for the Patriots despite getting benched in New England’s pre-bye loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Jones’ top backup will be sophomore QB Bailey Zappe.

Rookie Tommy DeVito will get the start for the Giants after pulling off a surprising Week 11 road win over the Washington Commanders. This will be his third start since taking over for Daniel Jones, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

Will Jones lead the Patriots to their third win of the season, or will the Giants hand New England its worst loss of the campaign? We’ll find out soon enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Giants game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Patriots Rumors: New Details On QB Decision For Giants Game

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images