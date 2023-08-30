The Patriots shockingly waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe during their final roster cuts, prompting plenty of theories to be floated out.

The most popular theory was that New England cut the 24-year-old in an effort to manipulate the roster before bringing him back on the active roster or practice squad. That doesn’t appear to be the only one, however, as Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal reported something new Wednesday.

“I’m told the Patriots’ preference remains bringing in a veteran option to be the #2 to Mac Jones,” Giardi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That seems to fly in the face of a Zappe return, but Giardi also reported the Patriots would “still like to work with” their former backup.

Story continues below advertisement

It just happens to bring up the question as to what the Patriots’ plan has been all along.

It wouldn’t exactly make sense to cut all but one QB on deadline day, only to bring in a veteran that had been available prior. Colt McCoy, who was released on Monday, has reportedly been on the Patriots’ radar, so why not bring him in sooner?

There is no shortage of options for New England, who could target David Blough, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Tim Boyle or Nathan Peterman.

There’s also a chance that Zappe does end up making a return, and nothing changed from last season. It’s a weird situation, either way.