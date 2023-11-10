By the end of this weekend, the Patriots could hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With the Bears beating the Panthers on Thursday night, New England currently owns the No. 4 pick in the draft. Chicago’s original first-round pick slipped to No. 5, while the one it owns via Carolina rose to No. 1 overall. The Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

Here’s the current top 10 with one Week 10 game in the books:

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-8 Panthers)

2. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

3. New York Giants (2-7)

4. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-7)

5. Chicago Bears (3-7)

6. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

7. Green Bay Packers (3-5)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

9. Denver Broncos (3-5)

10. Tennessee Titans (3-5)

The Patriots would sink to No. 5 — but no lower — if they beat the Colts. However, a loss coupled with a win from the Giants (at Dallas Cowboys) would move New England up to No. 3. The Patriots can’t rise any higher this week.

The Panthers and Giants both are absolutely terrible, so it might be difficult for New England to finish above either team in the draft order. With Daniel Jones out for the season due to an ACL injury, even the Patriots should be able to beat New York when the teams meet Nov. 26 at MetLife Stadium.

That’s not good news, as the goal — if you can call it that — is to finish inside the top three. Most experts agree the real prizes of the draft are quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

But New England could find help from the Cardinals.

By the end of this weekend, the two teams will be separated by just a few percentage points in opponents’ winning percentage, which is the top tiebreaker. If two teams finish with the same record, the one with the easier strength of schedule receives the higher pick, with the logic being that teams with tougher schedules might be better than their records indicate.

Arizona will get quarterback Kyler Murray back this Sunday, which could theoretically help it win more games. Additionally, the Cardinals have a far tougher remaining strength of schedule (seventh) than the Patriots (20th). So, there’s a legitimate path toward New England eventually leapfrogging Arizona, even though it can’t happen this week.

And, yes, it’s stunning that this is the kind of thing we’re talking about with a team coached by Bill Belichick. But the reality is the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and there’s a real chance they land a franchise-altering draft pick.