In what’s become a regular occurrence, the Patriots finished their week by sharing a beefy injury report.

New England on Friday listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The group includes receiver Demario Douglas (ankle) and new additions Jack Jones (knee) and Matthew Slater (ankle).

The report arrived a day after the Patriots ruled out Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson and DeVante Parker, all of whom didn’t travel with the team to Germany. Brown stayed home due to personal reasons and an ankle injury, while Parker still is nursing a concussion. Jackson reportedly was punished for missing curfew last weekend.

Center David Andrews also took Friday off to rest, a rarity for most Bill Belichick-coached players.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s New England’s final Week 10 injury report, along with Friday practice participation:

OUT

OT Trent Brown, Personal, Ankle (DNP)

CB J.C.Jackson, Personal (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee (LP)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring (LP)

CB Myles Bryant, Chest (LP)

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle (LP)

CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee (LP)

WR Matthew Slater, Ankle (LP)

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder (LP)

Story continues below advertisement

And here’s Indy’s final injury report:

OUT

CB JuJu Brents, Quadricep (DNP)

TE Drew Ogletree, Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Josh Downs, Knee (DNP)

LB Zaire Franklin, Knee (FP)

WR Alec Pierce, Ankle (FP)

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots and Colts will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. New England then will enjoy its bye week before returning on Nov. 26 when it visits the New York Giants.