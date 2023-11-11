Did anyone expect New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater to be hit with not just one, but two fines this season?

If you said yes, you’re lying.

The NFL has put an emphasis on disciplining players financially this season, but Slater seems to be the last player the league would have it out for. The 38-year-old’s pockets keep getting lighter, though, as he was hit with a $14,819 fine for unnecessary roughness in the Patriots’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 9, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Slater was not penalized on the play, which came in the fourth quarter at the 2:41 mark and can be seen here.

Yeah, doesn’t make much sense to us either.

Slater was also fined following an embarrassing 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 for essentially the same thing. The first fine also went for $14,819, came for “unnecessary roughness” and did not result in a penalty.

The Patriots, sitting at 2-7 on the season, will next take on an old rival in the Indianapolis Colts. That matchup will come at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.