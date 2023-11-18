Ronda Rousey Makes Surprise Return To Wrestling After WWE Exit

Ronda Rousey appeared to be done with pro wrestling, but an appearance at a prominent promotion seemed to signal a continued in-ring career for the former UFC champion.

Rousey’s last match in WWE was against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam on Aug. 5. The 36-year-old reportedly had a “hard out” for her contract, and her second stint in WWE ended with a quick feud against one of her close friends.

The former UFC bantamweight champion hinted she retired from pro wrestling in an Instagram post on Oct. 11. However, weeks later, she appeared at a Lucha VaVoom event where she teamed up with one of her other close friends Marina Shafir to take on her trainer Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Rousey on Thursday made her Wrestling Revolver debut where she teamed up with Shafir again to take on Billie Starkz and Athena, who was known as Ember Moon in WWE. A day later, she made a surprise appearance at a Ring of Honor taping to confront Athena, who holds the women’s championship in the promotion. The encounter implied a singles match at “Final Battle” next month.

However, these appearances got pro wrestling fans going since Rousey was rumored to return to UFC after her WWE run ended. But the former WWE women’s champion still appears to want to continue her in-ring career and has been doing so with one of her close friends Shafir.

It’s also worth noting ROH is owned by AEW president Tony Khan, and the appearance came after a live taping of “Rampage” and “Collision.” Khan teased a big AEW signing. However, reports indicated it’s someone else, but fans likely will find out who it is this Sunday at “Full Gear.”